Premium Office Rents Surge in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR Due to Supply Constraints

Office rents in key micro-markets of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are witnessing a significant premium, driven by a persistent shortage of quality Grade-A commercial space and robust occupier demand across diverse sectors.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are experiencing premium office rentals in specific micro-markets due to limited availability of quality Grade-A space and strong occupier demand.

Prominent central business districts in NCR and MMR face land scarcity for new developments, unlike cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The average rent in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is significantly higher than Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD).

While Mumbai has seen consistent vacancy declines and high rental growth, Delhi-NCR's aggregate vacancy remains relatively high despite recent improvements.

Occupier demand is diversifying beyond traditional IT companies, with non-IT global capability centres, flex space operators, and BFSI sectors contributing significantly.

Large office leases in Mumbai and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are fetching premium rentals at key micro-locations, even as rents vary significantly across different areas.

Consultants attribute the premium to constraints in quality Grade-A space and sustained occupier demand.

Data from real estate data analytics firm Propstack on the top five registered office leases across cities in 2026 shows the variation.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the University of Western Australia-India leased 116,540 square feet in Andheri East at Rs 205 per square foot (psf) per month, while Amazon Data Services India took 174,176 square feet at Rs 159 psf per month in Powai.

In Delhi, Hero MotoCorp leased 231,108 square feet in Aerocity at Rs 215 psf per month.

In Gurugram, Google India took 617,448 square feet at Rs 171 psf per month, while Accenture leased 164,881 square feet in Noida at Rs 192 per sq ft per month.

Understanding Rental Premiums

However, the data also shows that these premium transactions are concentrated in certain micro-markets rather than representing rents across the entire market.

"The rental value of a commercial real estate asset is not solely dependent on demand but largely depends on the cost and availability of land," said Peush Jain, managing director (MD), commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group.

Prominent central business districts in NCR and MMR have a scarcity of land for greenfield development compared with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he added.

Jain said the average rent at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in MMR ranges around Rs 350-570 psf per month, compared with Rs 130-230 psf per month in Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD).

Leasing volume is capped by a shortage of quality stock, rather than weak occupier interest, he said.

Supply-Scarcity and Flight-to-Quality

Realty consultants CBRE said the rental premium in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR is primarily a supply-scarcity story in core micro-markets, coupled with a flight-to-quality among occupiers.

In Mumbai, BKC and BKC Periphery, and Gurugram, Golf Course Road and NH-8, vacant contiguous Grade-A+ space in modern, environment, social and governance (ESG)-compliant assets is constrained.

Earlier, quoted rentals rose 2-7 per cent in Mumbai and 2-4 per cent in Delhi-NCR in the second quarter of 2026, according to CBRE. US-based consultants Cushman & Wakefield, however, cautioned against extrapolating the highest registered deals to the broader Delhi-NCR market.

Across its full universe of transactions, Mumbai is the costliest market, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

And, Chennai has the lowest rentals among these markets.

Market Dynamics and Vacancy Rates

"Delhi NCR's fourth position is due to the still relatively higher vacancy even though healthy leasing activity in 2025 and H1 2026 has pushed up rentals close to Hyderabad," said Veera Babu, executive managing director, tenant representation — India, Cushman & Wakefield.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has seen vacancies decline consistently as demand has outpaced supply additions, resulting in one of the highest rental growth rates among major cities, Babu added.

In Delhi-NCR, supply also increased significantly in 2025, leaving aggregate vacancy relatively high, although it has declined in recent quarters.

Hardeep Dayal, president (commercial) of Bengaluru-based developer Bhartiya Urban, said, "City-level availability does not necessarily mean suitable space is readily available for every occupier.

Companies increasingly have specific requirements around Grade-A quality, floor plates, sustainability, connectivity, amenities and technology infrastructure, which narrows the pool of genuinely substitutable stock.

The rental premium is a function of both asset-specific supply constraints and the depth of occupier demand."

Diversifying Occupier Demand

Further, city-wise, Bengaluru has traditionally dominated India's office leasing volumes. It saw office transactions spanning 14.1 million square feet in H1 of 2026, more than any other top Indian market.

Industry experts say leasing volumes and rental values are driven by different factors, with occupiers weighing talent, ecosystem depth, Grade-A supply, connectivity, operating costs, and scalability.

The Propstack transactions also highlight diversified occupier demand beyond traditional technology companies.

Data showed IT/ITeS as the largest occupier, followed by non-IT global capability centres (GCCs), flex space operators, automotive & manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Harsh Binani, cofounder at flex space provider Smartworks, said, "Demand today is far more broad-based from a sectoral perspective than it was a few years ago.

"To substantiate, around 75 per cent of Smartworks' new revenue in Q1 of FY27 came from non-IT sectors.

"It includes BFSI, engineering. This underscores the depth of diversification across our portfolio."