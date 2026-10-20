Mumbai Airport redevelopment: Airlines must decide on Navi Mumbai shift or suspension by Summer 2027

Mumbai International Airport has confirmed that airlines must make critical decisions regarding flight operations, including potential shifts to Navi Mumbai or temporary suspensions, as Terminal 1 undergoes redevelopment from the summer 2027 schedule, impacting millions of passengers annually.

Key Points MIAL insists airlines must decide on shifting flights to Navi Mumbai, suspending operations, or finding alternatives by summer 2027 due to Terminal 1 redevelopment.

Approximately 5 million passengers per year capacity will be restricted at Mumbai airport from the summer 2027 schedule.

Airlines have rejected unilateral reallocation of traffic or reduction of slots, seeking detailed information and regulatory process.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has intervened, asking MIAL to engage with stakeholders on a mutually agreed transition plan.

MIAL has assured airlines that historical slot allocations will be restored once Terminal 1 is redeveloped and operational by 2030.

Adani Group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Monday reiterated that airlines would have to decide whether to shift their flights to Navi Mumbai airport, temporarily suspend operations at Mumbai airport or pursue other alternatives from the summer 2027 schedule.

In its communication to the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), which represents airlines operating at Mumbai airport, MIAL made it clear again that Mumbai airport will handle around 5 million fewer passengers per annum from the summer 2027 schedule as Terminal 1 shuts for redevelopment.

Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are controlled by the Adani Group.

Airlines' Objections and MIAL's Stance

MIAL's response to the AOC came two days after the latter wrote to MIAL, rejecting any unilateral reallocation of traffic, reduction of slots or relocation of international operations without due process.

The AOC said airlines had not agreed to transfer international operations to Navi Mumbai or consented to any reduction or cancellation of their existing slots.

In its email to AOC members on Monday, MIAL referred to the October 13 meeting with airlines and said individual carriers had complete freedom to decide their plans for the summer 2027 schedule.

"As we explained in the meeting on October 13, approx 5 million passengers per year capacity needs to be restricted at the Mumbai airport from S27 schedule," MIAL said. S27 is the aviation industry's shorthand for the summer 2027 flight schedule.

In aviation, the summer schedule runs from the last Sunday of March to the last Saturday of October, while the winter schedule runs from the last Sunday of October to the last Saturday of March.

MIAL said airlines could choose to relocate some or all of their operations to Navi Mumbai, temporarily suspend operations at Mumbai airport until Terminal 1 reopens, or pursue alternatives at other locations.

It was up to individual airlines to decide whether to participate in consultations with its Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), which coordinates airport operations, the operator added.

"Our recent reminder was sent simply to ensure no airline was missed; however, participating in these planning sessions remains entirely at each airline's individual discretion," MIAL said.

The airport operator said the consultations were intended to provide a collaborative platform to discuss possible options rather than create a perception of unilateral decision-making.

The airport operator also reiterated that it would maintain and restore all historical slots at Mumbai airport once Terminal 1 is redeveloped and operational by 2030.

A slot is the allocated time at which an airline can take off or land at an airport.

Background to the Dispute

The dispute began in August when MIAL started discussions on moving international flights to Navi Mumbai as part of the redevelopment of Terminal 1.

The airport operator subsequently proposed shifting 265 of 770 weekly international departures from Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai during the winter schedule, which starts on October 26.

MIAL's plan is linked to the redevelopment of Terminal 1, which is expected to shut for reconstruction.

The airport operator has said around 5 million passengers' worth of capacity would need to be restricted at Mumbai airport from the summer 2027 schedule.

It has maintained that the redevelopment is necessary to address the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1.

Airlines have questioned the basis for the proposed shift and sought detailed information on terminal capacity, passenger traffic and utilisation.

The AOC has also sought clarity on the methodology used to arrive at the proposed reduction in international operations and stated that airlines cannot be compelled to relocate or reduce operations without the requisite data, consultation and regulatory process.

Ministry Intervention and Future Plans

The Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened in the dispute earlier this month. Following a meeting on October 6 involving the ministry, MIAL, Navi Mumbai International Airport and airlines, the airport operator was asked to engage with stakeholders on a mutually agreed transition plan rather than proceed with its existing proposal.

At the October 13 meeting, MIAL assured airlines that historical slot allocations would not be disturbed during the winter 2026-27 schedule.

It also said a joint working group would work on a plan for implementing the redevelopment of Terminal 1.

A follow-up meeting between the airport operator and airlines is scheduled for October 28.