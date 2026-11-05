Mumbai Airport to Shift 14 International Flights to Navi Mumbai Amid Redevelopment

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport is set to unilaterally move international flights to 14 key destinations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport, a strategic decision aimed at facilitating the crucial redevelopment of Mumbai's Terminal 1 and enhancing passenger experience.

IMAGE: Terminal 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points MIAL plans to shift international flights to 14 destinations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport if airlines do not voluntarily comply.

The move is driven by the need to redevelop Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 due to safety concerns, aiming to relocate 5 million passengers annually.

Sixteen airlines operate 205 weekly flights to these 14 destinations, with 12 airlines yet to agree to the shift.

MIAL believes consolidating flights to these destinations at one airport (Navi Mumbai) will ensure seamless connections and minimise passenger inconvenience.

The proposed shift would affect approximately 9 per cent of Mumbai airport's annual passenger-handling capacity.

Adani group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has told the Ministry of Civil Aviation that it is planning to move international flights to 14 destinations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport if airlines do not voluntarily submit plans to do so by November 3.

It is not yet clear if any airlines have submitted the relocation plans.

The Adani group runs both the airports.

Proposed Flight Relocation

The 14 destinations are Bahrain, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Fujairah, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait City, Madinah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah.

Sixteen airlines operate a total of 205 weekly flights from Mumbai to these international destinations, aviation analytics firm Cirium's data showed.

Of these, 12 airlines, operating 102 weekly flights, are yet to publicly agree to shift their service to Navi Mumbai.

These are Air Arabia, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Jazeera Airways, SalamAir, Flyadeal, Flynas and Nepal Airlines.

Airline Opposition and MIAL's Rationale

For the past few months, MIAL and foreign airlines have been at loggerheads over the airport operator's proposal to relocate one-third of all international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport.

MIAL wants to relocate an annual passenger capacity of 5 million passengers because it has to redevelop Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 due to safety concerns.

Foreign carriers are opposing this move, and asking for more time and better coordination.

In a letter dated October 30 to the ministry, MIAL said Indian airlines had announced plans to shift some of their service to Navi Mumbai during the summer schedule, which will start at the end of March.

Their plans account for around three million passengers per annum.

To meet its target of temporarily shifting five million a year from Mumbai, MIAL has asked airlines to propose additional flights that can be moved from Mumbai airport.

Ensuring Seamless Travel

If airlines do not submit proposals, MIAL said it planned to temporarily shift "all flights from Mumbai to the 14 destinations".

This would ensure that "all flights from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to these international destinations are available at one airport instead of being split at two airports in the same region", it added.

"This approach would ensure seamless onward connections, minimal passenger inconvenience, and integrated travel experience ... We request the kind support and guidance of the MoCA in implementing the same," MIAL stated.

Mumbai airport has an annual passenger-handling capacity of around 55 million, and temporary reduction would leave 91 per cent of this capacity unaffected, it said.