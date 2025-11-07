MSCI adds four Indian stocks to flagship index including Paytm, Fortis

Global index provider MSCI has announced the addition of four Indian companies—including Fortis Healthcare and Paytm — to its Global Standard indices.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, each of these companies is expected to see passive inflows exceeding $400 million. Shares of Paytm rose 4.3 per cent on Thursday, while Fortis Healthcare dipped 1.1 per cent.

Which four Indian companies have entered the MSCI Global Standard Index?

The new entrants to the MSCI India Standard Index are Paytm, Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova T&D India, and Siemens Energy India.

The latter two are projected to attract inflows of $351 million and $252 million, respectively.

Which companies have been removed from the MSCI India Index?

Tata Elxsi and Container Corporation of India have been removed from the index.

The exclusions are estimated to result in outflows of $162 million and $146 million, respectively.

When will the MSCI index changes take effect?

These changes, part of MSCI’s semi-annual index rebalance, will take effect from the market close on November 24.

Eight existing companies will see increased weightings due to float adjustments, while seven others will experience reductions.

How will the changes impact India’s weight in the MSCI Index?

India’s weight in the MSCI Standard Index will rise slightly from 15.5 per cent to 15.6 per cent, with the number of constituent companies increasing from 161 to 163.

Why are MSCI index changes significant for investors?

MSCI’s global indices are widely tracked by institutional and passive investors seeking exposure to emerging markets.

Consequently, such index revisions often lead to large portfolio flows, making them closely watched events in global equity markets.