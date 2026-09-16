MPs Express Alarm Over New UPI Merchant Fee

Opposition MPs have raised significant concerns over the government's new 0.4 per cent fee on UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000 to merchants, sparking debate on the future of digital transactions in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo and SerenityArt/Pixabay.com

Key Points Opposition MPs are concerned about the new 0.4% fee on UPI payments over Rs 2,000 to merchants.

The fee, effective October 15, is criticised as "anti-people" and affecting the entire population.

The government clarified that the charge is a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) within the merchant ecosystem, not directly on customers.

Person-to-person transactions and small payments remain free for customers.

Individuals will continue to have unlimited free usage for UPI transactions without monthly quotas.

MPs, mostly belonging to the Opposition, on Wednesday expressed concern over the government's decision to levy a fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants, claiming that the entire population of the country would be affected due to the "anti-people" move.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab said that some MPs raised the issue at the meeting and said that it may be taken up at the next meeting of the panel.

Opposition's Stance On UPI Charges

RSP MP NK Premchandran, who is a member of the committee, said that the entire population of the country would be affected by the government's decision to levy a fee on payments of above Rs 2000 to merchants. "It is a completely anti-people decision," Premchandran said.

Government Clarifies UPI Fee Structure

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through UPI from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

Also, individuals will continue to have "unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.