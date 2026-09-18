Why MP Fuel Pumps Will Stop Accepting High-Value UPI Payments

Fuel pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh are set to halt UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000 from October 16, raising significant concerns about the future of digital transactions and the impact of the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on India's cashless economy.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh fuel pumps will stop accepting UPI payments over Rs 2,000 from October 16.

The decision stems from concerns over the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

CAIT warns that MDR could discourage digital payment adoption and impact trader profitability.

A 0.4% MDR is proposed for UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, with a flat Rs 5 for fuel.

Traders urge the government to exempt fuel transactions from MDR to support the digital economy.

The decision by fuel pump dealers in Madhya Pradesh to stop accepting UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 for petrol and diesel purchases from October 16 is a serious concern for digital transactions, the Confederation of All India Traders said on Friday.

CAIT Bhopal district president and Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Dharmendra Sharma said around 4,700 petrol pumps in the state would be affected by the decision, which he linked to the proposed imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface transactions. UPI had been promoted for years as a key pillar of Digital India, a cashless economy and transparent business, but merchants were now concerned over the proposed MDR, he said.

Understanding The Proposed MDR Charges

He said a 0.4 per cent MDR had been proposed on eligible UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, which would mean a cost of Rs 40 on a payment of Rs 10,000, while for fuel transactions, a flat MDR of Rs 5 on transactions above Rs 2,000 had been reported.

MP Petrol Pumps Dealers Association president Ajay Singh told PTI that if the government does not roll back the MDR, the organisation's members have decided not to accept UPI payment over Rs 2000 at their fuel stations from October 16. "With the new system, a petrol pump has to bear a loss of Rs 17,700 monthly. There are 4,700 fuel stations in MP. Our margin is less so we can't bear this extra expenditure," he added.

Impact On Digital Payments And Traders

CAIT's Sharma said imposing charges after encouraging merchants and consumers to adopt digital payments could affect the pace of the digital and cashless economy. "This is not merely a matter of a few rupees in cost, but a question of the direction of policy," Sharma pointed out.

CAIT has urged the Union government to reconsider the decision and keep business transactions, including those involving petrol and diesel, exempt from MDR, he said. "Traders are already operating amid costs, competition and limited margins. An additional cost on digital payments could affect their profits and eventually discourage the use of such payments," the CAIT office-bearer asserted. India's UPI model had become an example of digital payments globally and it is a matter of concern if circumstances forced restrictions on its use, he said. The government should understand the practical difficulties faced by traders and reconsider the decision immediately, Sharma said.