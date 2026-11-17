Morgan Stanley predicts a significant 16 per cent upside for Indian equities, with the BSE Sensex projected to reach 95,000 by December 2027, fuelled by a robust earnings cycle and favourable valuations.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Morgan Stanley forecasts the BSE Sensex to hit 95,000 by December 2027, indicating a 16 per cent upside.

The bullish outlook is supported by an improving earnings cycle, attractive valuations, and low foreign investor positioning.

India's earnings growth is expected to compound at 18 per cent annually through FY29, driven by private capex and a robust banking system.

Domestic cyclicals, particularly financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, are expected to outperform.

A bear case scenario could see the Sensex fall to 68,000 if oil prices remain high and global growth slows.

Indian equities could deliver a 16 per cent upside through December 2027, with an improving earnings cycle, relatively inexpensive valuations and subdued foreign investor positioning creating a "compelling outlook for equities", Morgan Stanley noted in its India equity strategy outlook.

The brokerage has set a base-case target of 95,000 for the BSE Sensex by December 2027, against 81,911 on November 12, 2026.

Its target implies a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 23 times, compared with the 25-year average of 22 times.

Drivers of Growth

"India offers durable, diversified, and decoupled growth — characteristics that will likely bring upside risks to Indian stocks if the artificial intelligence (AI) capex story wanes and/or geopolitics settle down.

In any case, India's earnings growth cycle is gaining traction," the report states.

The brokerage expects Sensex earnings to compound at 18 per cent annually through financial year 2029.

The earnings recovery is expected to be driven by an emerging private capital expenditure cycle, releveraging of corporate balance sheets, a robust banking system, and stronger discretionary consumption.

Morgan Stanley projects India's investment-to-GDP ratio to rise to 37.5 per cent over the next five years.

Monetary Policy and Sector Outlook

"Our return forecast assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal, and Brent oil below $100.

"We use another 75 basis points (bps) increase in policy rates and a positive liquidity environment as the base case for monetary policy," the brokerage stated.

Morgan Stanley expects domestic cyclicals to outperform defensive and externally facing sectors.

It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials, while underweight on energy, materials, utilities and healthcare.

"IT Services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions," the report added.

Sector-Specific Projections

Consumer discretionary is expected to benefit from stronger consumption, modest interest rates and robust income growth.

Industrials could gain from a pickup in private capital expenditure, including spending on energy, mining, defence, fertilisers, semiconductors and data centres.

Financials are supported by improving net interest margins, strong credit growth and benign credit costs.

Bear Case Scenario

In its bear case, which carries a 20 per cent probability, Morgan Stanley sees the Sensex falling to 68,000, about 17 per cent below the current level, if Brent crude stays above $100 per barrel for several months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightens policy to protect macro stability and global growth slows meaningfully.