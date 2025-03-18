HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Moody's may downgrade IndusInd Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment

Moody's may downgrade IndusInd Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 22:08 IST

x

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said global rating agency Moody's has placed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) under review for a possible downgrade.

IndusInd Bank

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The rating review comes days after IndusInd Bank disclosed a Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting with an estimated impact of 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth.

"Moody's has placed IndusInd's Ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA under review for downgrade," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

 

Baseline credit assessments are based on the entity's standalone financial health, without considering any support it might get from related companies.

However, the filing said, Moody's has affirmed 'Ba1/NP (Stable)' to the bank's long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) foreign and local currency (LC) bank deposits and issuer ratings and counterparty risk ratings (CRRs).

The rating agency has also affirmed long-term and short-term counterparty risk (CR) assessments.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank on Saturday assured customers that IndusInd Bank remains 'well-capitalised', even as it directed the bank's board to complete remedial action relating to accounting discrepancy within this month.

There was no need for depositors to react to the speculative reports at this juncture, RBI had said in its statement.

The central bank assured customers and investors that the bank's financial health remains stable and is being monitored closely by it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Latest trend in India's key realty markets
Latest trend in India's key realty markets
Shadow bank risks persist despite RBI relief
Shadow bank risks persist despite RBI relief
Why BYD's 5-minute charging of EVs won't work in India
Why BYD's 5-minute charging of EVs won't work in India
Did RIL export fuel made from Russian oil to US?
Did RIL export fuel made from Russian oil to US?
Now you can help in drafting Income-Tax rules
Now you can help in drafting Income-Tax rules

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 2

11 Happy Meals For Your Kids

webstory image 3

7 Important Ways To Look After Your Teeth

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport1:03

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays3:09

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD