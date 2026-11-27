The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has amended vehicle scrapping rules, providing significant financial relief to the Indian automobile industry by clarifying liability for future recycling costs and preventing a potential ₹25,000 crore burden.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has amended vehicle scrapping rules to prevent auto makers from recording estimated future recycling costs as liabilities.

This amendment addresses a concern raised by Siam, which warned of a potential ₹25,000 crore burden on the industry.

The change clarifies that Rule 4(6) of the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, applies only when a manufacturer permanently ceases operations.

Automakers feared that the combination of the 2025 rules and Ind AS 37 could force them to recognise estimated recycling costs as liabilities.

The Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules came into force on April 1, 2025, mandating annual scrapping targets for automakers.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has amended the vehicle scrapping rules to ensure that automobile (auto) makers do not have to record estimated future vehicle recycling costs as liabilities in their accounts.

The move comes several months after the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) warned that the rules could create a potential ₹25,000 crore burden on the industry.

Addressing Industry's Financial Burden

The amendment to the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, was notified on November 20, according to a copy reviewed by Business Standard. It clarifies that Rule 4(6) -- which deals with a producer's responsibilities when it shuts down operations -- will apply only when a manufacturer permanently ceases operations. It will not apply to automakers that continue to operate in India.

The change addresses an industry concern over the financial implications of the 2025 vehicle scrapping rules when read alongside Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 37, which deals with provisions, contingent liabilities, and assets.

Automakers feared that the combination of the 2025 rules and Ind AS 37 could require them to recognise the estimated costs of recycling vehicles sold in previous years as liabilities in their accounts.

Understanding The Original Vehicle Scrapping Rules

The Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules came into force on April 1, 2025, to ensure that vehicles reaching the end of their useful life are scrapped in an environmentally sound manner.

Under the rules, automakers must meet annual scrapping targets based on the number of vehicles they sold 15-20 years earlier.

In a letter to the ministry in the first half of this year, Siam had warned that once the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) notified the rate of environmental compensation for non-compliance with the rules, automakers could be required to make substantial financial provisions under Ind AS 37.

"Once the environmental compensation cost is notified by CPCB, automakers may be required to make substantial cumulative financial provisions under Ind AS 37. Preliminary estimates indicated a potential one-time industry impact of roughly ₹25,000 crore on a gross basis, and around ₹9,000 crore on a discounted basis, in 2025-26," Siam had said in the letter.

Clarifying Producer Responsibility Obligations

The amendment, notified on November 20, observed: "Provided that the provisions of sub-rule (6) shall come into operation only upon permanent cessation of operations by the producers and shall not apply to producers that continue to operate."

It also sets out what manufacturers must do when they permanently cease operations. They will have to share details of vehicles introduced in the market over a specified period with the CPCB, which will determine their outstanding extended producer responsibility obligations.