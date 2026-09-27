Mobile Retailers Call For 'No UPI Day' Over MDR Fees

Indian mobile phone retailers are set to observe 'No UPI Day' on October 2, 2026, protesting the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000, arguing it will severely impact their income and the digital payments ecosystem.

Key Points Indian mobile retailers are protesting the 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 for merchants.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has called for a 'No UPI Day' on October 2, 2026, to highlight their concerns.

Retailers argue that the MDR will cause significant financial losses, estimating an annual burden of nearly Rs 500 crore on small mobile retailers.

AIMRA demands that UPI merchant payments continue under a Zero MDR structure to support Digital India's growth and affordability for the retail ecosystem.

Mobile phone retailers across India plan to observe October 2 as "No UPI Day" in protest against 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate charges on UPI transactions, a senior official of industry body AIMRA said.

The government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI transfers exceeding Rs 2,000 to merchants from October 15, while exempting person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charges.

Understanding The New UPI Charges

"The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has called for a 'NO UPI DAY' on October 2, 2026, to highlight the concerns of mobile retailers regarding the 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable to eligible merchant UPI transactions," AIMRA Vice President and President for Delhi NCR region, Tarvinder Singh, said in a statement.

He said retailers will symbolically cover UPI QR Codes with black cloth and refrain from accepting UPI payments on Gandhi Jayanti.

According to a representation sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by AIMRA, the move to impose MDR on UPI will lead to an immediate net monthly loss of Rs 2,000 to Rs 12,000 for a small retailer processing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh monthly via UPI, thereby wiping out a substantial portion of their net income.

Retailers' Financial Concerns And Demands

The mobile retailers' body estimates that 0.4 per cent MDR will impose an unsustainable burden of approximately Rs 40 crore per month and nearly Rs 500 crore per annum on small mobile retailers across India.

"If We Want Digital India, UPI Must Remain Zero MDR. This is not a protest against UPI or Digital India. Our concern is the additional financial burden being placed on merchants who accept digital payments. If we want Digital India to grow further, digital payments should remain affordable for the entire retail ecosystem. Our clear demand is that UPI merchant payments should continue under a Zero MDR structure," Singh said.