News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » M&M gets Rs 4.12 crore tax notice; company to challenge

M&M gets Rs 4.12 crore tax notice; company to challenge

Source: PTI
December 29, 2023 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has been imposed a penalty of Rs 4.12 crore over input tax credit claim and education cess credit balance carry forward from pre-GST regime to GST regime in relation to its two-wheeler business.

I=T notice

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra said it has received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Audit Wing, Indore-01, Madhya Pradesh imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 4,11,50,120 to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd (MTWL), which was demerged from MTWL and has since been merged with the company.

 

One of the reasons for imposing the penalty is that the "invoices basis which Input Tax Credit (ITC) has been claimed by MTWL are not reported by vendors in GST returns and thus are not appearing in auto populated GSTR-2A".

Also, another reason is that the "carry forward of Education Cess credit balance (is) not allowed from pre-GST regime to GST regime".

Based on its assessment, M&M said "an appeal will be filed and the company is hopeful of a favorable outcome at the appellate level and does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company".

On Thursday, the company said it received an order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Division-IV, CGST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad South imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 56,04,246 in relation to the two-wheeler business of MTWL.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Newbie Investors Prepared For Market Turbulence?
Are Newbie Investors Prepared For Market Turbulence?
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements
Interim Budget: No Big Bang Announcements
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test
Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test
'I expect 8% growth next year'
'I expect 8% growth next year'
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'

'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'

Which Country Sent India Most Tourists?

Which Country Sent India Most Tourists?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances