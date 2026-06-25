MIT-WPU Innovates Thermal Battery For Post-Sunset Solar Use

Discover how Pune-based MIT World Peace University researchers have engineered a groundbreaking thermal energy storage system, utilising a phase change material battery to store solar heat for continuous use, even after sunset, enhancing renewable energy reliability.

Key Points Pune researchers developed a thermal energy storage system using a PCM-based battery.

The technology stores excess solar heat for use after sunset, addressing intermittency.

It combines a Scheffler solar concentrator with paraffin wax for efficient heat storage.

The prototype can store 1.5-2 kWh of thermal energy, maintaining hot water for up to 14 hours.

Aims to reduce dependence on electricity and fossil fuels for water heating.

Researchers at Pune-based MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have claimed to have developed a thermal energy storage system that stores excess heat in a phase change material (PCM)-based battery for use after sunset.

The technology addresses one of the biggest challenges associated with solar energy, its intermittent availability, and has the potential to reduce dependence on electricity and fossil fuels for water heating applications, they said.

Innovative Thermal Storage Technology

Developed by Dr Anita Nene and Dr Rohit Ghadge from MIT-WPU's Department of Mechanical Engineering, the system combines a Scheffler solar concentrator with a thermal storage capsule containing paraffin wax, a phase change material capable of storing and releasing large amounts of heat. Unlike conventional energy storage systems that rely on electrochemical batteries, the proposed solution stores energy directly as heat. The system incorporates a detachable PCM tube, a water-jacket heat transfer mechanism, and polyurethane insulation to maximise heat retention and energy utilisation.

According to the researchers, the technology achieved complete thermal charging in 18 minutes and complete discharge in 32 minutes during laboratory-scale testing. The system continued supplying hot water after solar input was removed, the researchers said. The prototype stores approximately 1.5 to 2 kWh of thermal energy and can maintain water temperatures between 50 degree Celsius and 60 degree Celsius for up to 14 hours after charging, they claimed.

Future Prospects and Sustainability Impact

"One of the major limitations of solar energy is that it is available only when the sun is shining. Our objective was to develop a simple, cost-effective, and sustainable thermal storage solution that can store solar energy and make it available whenever required," said Dr Nene.

The technology is currently at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 and is being prepared for pilot deployments in real-world environments. "Technologies that enable efficient storage of solar heat can help reduce dependence on conventional fuels, improve energy security, and support the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy systems," Dr Ghadge added.

The researchers are currently exploring collaborations with industry partners for pilot deployment and commercialisation. "The next phase of development will focus on field trials, performance optimisation, and scale-up for commercial deployment," Dr Nene said.