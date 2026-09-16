India's Geospatial Sector Gets Boost With Mirai-GreenValley LiDAR Partnership

Mirai Aerospace Systems and Software Solutions and US-based GreenValley International Inc have inked a significant MoU to strengthen India's geospatial and LiDAR remote sensing manufacturing capabilities, fostering local production and advanced AI-driven solutions.

Key Points Mirai Aerospace and GreenValley International have partnered to bolster India's LiDAR and geospatial manufacturing base.

The collaboration includes local assembly, manufacturing, technical support, and AI-driven LiDAR application development under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Mirai will establish an after-sales service and calibration centre in India, ensuring nationwide technical support.

The partnership aims to jointly develop advanced AI-based point-cloud processing and digital-twin applications.

This strategic alliance seeks to make advanced 3D geospatial solutions more accessible and support India's geospatial sector growth.

GIS intelligence solutions provider Mirai Aerospace Systems and Software Solutions has signed an MoU with the US-based GreenValley International Inc to strengthen India's geospatial and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) remote sensing manufacturing base. The initial pact covers local assembly, manufacturing, technical support and the development of AI-driven LiDAR applications. Green Valley is a global provider of LiDAR-based 3D data collection and processing technology.

Boosting Local Manufacturing And Support

The latest collaboration builds on an existing distribution relationship between the two partners and comes as Mirai looks to scale up its manufacturing and support capabilities to meet rising demand for LiDAR and geospatial technologies across government, defence, railways, utilities, mining and infrastructure projects in India. As part of the agreement, Mirai will set up a dedicated after-sales service and calibration centre in India, providing nationwide technical support backed by GreenValley's global standards. Mirai will also lead local assembly and manufacturing under the 'Make in India' framework, starting with assembly and expanding localisation as volumes grow. The company said it will bring manufacturing facilities, workforce and operational support for local production and certification, while GreenValley will provide technical documentation, assembly kits and quality standards.

Innovating With AI-Powered LiDAR Solutions

"Our partnership with GreenValley brings together global LiDAR innovation and Mirai's engineering and market capabilities to build a stronger geospatial ecosystem in India. It will enable local manufacturing and faster after-sales support, while accelerating the development of AI-powered LiDAR solutions tailored to evolving infrastructure and mapping needs," said Parag Shinde, Co-founder and CTO of Mirai Aerospace. Beyond manufacturing, Mirai and GreenValley intend to jointly develop AI-based point-cloud processing, automated feature extraction and digital-twin applications using GreenValley's LiDAR360 and LiDAR360 MLS software. Mirai will run pilot projects across select industry segments to build applications suited to India's surveying, mapping, mining, infrastructure and other needs.

Strategic Growth For India's Geospatial Sector

Under the collaboration, the two partners will also run product demonstrations and roadshows across India, and engage with government departments working on surveying, urban planning, transportation, forestry, agriculture and smart-city programmes. Definitive agreements covering investment, technology licensing and the scope of manufacturing and production are expected to be negotiated over the coming months, according to Mirai Aerospace. "India is a strategically important market for GVI, with growing demand for advanced LiDAR technologies across surveying, infrastructure, utilities and other industries. Our partnership with Mirai is an important step toward building stronger local capabilities from assembly and technical support to AI-powered LiDAR applications," said Pecol Xu, General Manager of GreenValley International. By combining GVI's full-stack LiDAR technologies with Mirai's local engineering, manufacturing and market expertise, the collaboration aims to make advanced 3D geospatial solutions more accessible to customers in India and support the long-term development of the country's geospatial sector, he said.