MiniMines Cleantech Patented For Hybrid Hydrometallurgy

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has secured a pivotal Indian patent for its Hybrid Hydrometallurgy technology, revolutionising the recovery of critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries and electronic waste, thereby bolstering India's resource security and sustainable recycling efforts.

Key Points MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has secured an Indian patent for its Hybrid Hydrometallurgy (HHMR) technology.

The technology enables efficient recovery of critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries and electronic waste, regardless of their composition.

It recovers high-purity materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and spherical graphite with a low environmental footprint.

Developed in India, this innovation addresses the global need for sustainable battery recycling solutions.

The HHMR technology is already operational at MiniMines' commercial facility, supporting India's circular economy goals.

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions on Wednesday said it has secured a patent for its proprietary Hybrid Hydrometallurgy technology that enables recovery of critical minerals from energy storage devices and electronic waste, including lithium-ion batteries, irrespective of their chemical composition, size or shape.

Revolutionising Critical Mineral Extraction

The patented hybrid hydrometallurgy technology integrates multiple recovery techniques into a unified hydrometallurgical process, enabling the efficient extraction of valuable critical minerals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The process enables the recovery of high-purity materials, including lithium, cobalt, manganese, aluminium, copper and nickel, as well as spherical graphite with up to 99 per cent purity, while maintaining a low environmental footprint.

In a statement, the company said it "has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office for its proprietary Hybrid Hydrometallurgy (HHMR) technology. The patented process enables the efficient recovery of critical minerals from energy storage devices and electronic waste, including end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, irrespective of their chemical composition, size or shape".

Designed and developed in India, the technology addresses a growing need for sustainable and resource-efficient battery recycling solutions as the adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems accelerates globally. The patented process has already been successfully deployed and validated at MiniMines' commercial facility, where it forms the foundation of the company's lithium-ion battery recycling operations, the Bengaluru-based clean technology startup said.

"As India's demand for critical minerals continues to grow, technologies like HHMR will play an important role in strengthening resource security and accelerating the transition towards a circular economy," MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Arvind Bhardwaj said.