Minfy, an applied AI and technology services company, has entered a significant five-year global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to co-develop and scale AI-led industry solutions worldwide.

Key Points Minfy and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a five-year global strategic collaboration agreement.

This new pact is three times larger than the March 2024 agreement and expands worldwide, moving beyond India and the US.

The collaboration aims to co-develop AI-led industry solutions on AWS for sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, and financial services.

The partnership addresses the challenge of enterprises scaling AI beyond initial pilot projects, as highlighted by a McKinsey's 2026 survey.

Minfy, an applied AI and technology services company, has signed a five-year global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, a release said on Wednesday.

The deal is three times the target of the March 2024 agreement.

While the previous agreement included India and the US only, this pact expands worldwide in scope as the demand for AI-led services continues to grow globally.

Expanding Global AI Solutions

Under the pact, the two companies will go to market together and co-develop industry solutions on AWS, across sectors that Minfy serves.

The target sectors include aerospace, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment, healthcare and the public sector.

Minfy will also scale its platform portfolio globally.

AWS brings its breadth and depth of AI and cloud services with global reach, while Minfy - an AWS premier tier services partner - brings the delivery engineering that puts them into production, the release said.

The announcement comes as enterprises struggle to move AI beyond pilots, the release said. It cited a McKinsey's 2026 survey that found nearly nine in ten organisations use AI regularly in at least one function, yet about two-thirds have not begun scaling it across the enterprise.

The gap is no longer one of intent or of technology, the release said adding, rather it is the work of turning AI that functions well into AI that runs reliably and at scale inside the business.