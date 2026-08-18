Milky Mist Dairy Food shares list with nearly 18% premium on debut

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, a prominent packaged food company, saw its shares debut with an impressive nearly 18 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 140, marking a significant milestone for the Indian dairy sector.

Photograph: Courtesy: Milky Mist

Key Points Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd shares debuted with a nearly 18 per cent premium, listing at Rs 165 against an issue price of Rs 140.

The stock further surged by 29.60 per cent to Rs 181.45 on the BSE, achieving a market valuation of Rs 13,968.81 crore.

The company's Rs 1,553-crore IPO was subscribed 56.12 times, making it the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company.

Proceeds from the IPO will fund debt repayment, expansion of manufacturing facilities in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, and strengthening cold-chain infrastructure.

Milky Mist, founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, specialises in value-added dairy products like paneer, cheese, and yoghurt, and does not operate in the liquid milk segment.

Shares of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 18 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140.

The stock started trading at Rs 165, up 17.85 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

Strong Market Performance

It further jumped 29.60 per cent to Rs 181.45 on the BSE.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 13,968.81 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday.

The Rs 1,553-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 125 crore.

Largest Dairy IPO in India

The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, and Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, expansion and modernisation of the company's manufacturing facility at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure.

The company plans to deploy funds towards setting up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt and cream cheese plants, besides installing ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Profile and Future Plans

Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is focused on value-added dairy products such as paneer, cheese, curd, yoghurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream, among others. The company does not operate in the liquid milk segment.