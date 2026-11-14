Microsoft Outage: Indian Businesses Grapple with Disruption to Outlook, Teams

A recent global Microsoft outage, the second this year, significantly disrupted Indian businesses, affecting critical applications like Outlook and Teams and raising concerns about corporate reliance on a handful of technology providers.

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Key Points A global Microsoft outage, the second this year, significantly impacted Indian businesses, disrupting routine operations.

Key applications like Outlook and Teams experienced issues, forcing companies like Tata Motors to shift meetings and causing patchy connectivity for others.

Employees at major firms including ABB, HPE, EY, Infosys, and Accenture reported unstable connections and slow email services.

Microsoft confirmed gradual recovery but acknowledged intermittent issues, prioritising email queue reduction and backlogs.

The incident highlighted corporate reliance on a few technology providers, prompting calls for alternative systems and contingency plans for AI-dependent processes.

The global Microsoft outage left its mark on Indian businesses, too.

For companies, the second such disruption this year meant adjusting meetings and recalibrating plans already on the calendar.

For several of their employees, this turned an otherwise ordinary Friday into a day of waiting for emails to arrive, connections to stabilise and workplace applications to come back online.

With Outlook and Teams among the most widely used workplace applications, disruptions to Microsoft"s services can quickly affect routine business operations across geographies.

Impact on Indian Companies

Tata Motors shifted a media call to discuss its second-quarter results from Teams to Zoom.

A Swiss multinational company also held a scheduled virtual interaction with journalists, but participants faced extremely patchy connectivity.

Airlines — including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India — reported disruptions to their email support services.

Employees at ABB, HPE, EY, Infosys and Accenture also reported unstable connections.

While Outlook was slow for some, Teams continued to function normally for others, allowing scheduled meetings to proceed without interruption.

Microsoft's Response and Recovery

Microsoft said on Friday that services were gradually recovering, although some users could continue to face intermittent issues.

"We"re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure," Microsoft said in a post on X.

It added that it was prioritising the reduction of email queues and backlogs, while retaining an extended 48-hour email timeout window to protect delayed messages as delivery caught up.

The Redmond-based technology giant had earlier attributed the outage to server issues, which also affected its Copilot AI assistant.

A broader rollout of software fixes was helping stabilise the system, it said, adding that it was not aware of any malicious activity.

Employee Experiences and Company Alerts

A senior Kyndryl employee in Bengaluru said email notifications were working, but messages were taking considerably longer to reach inboxes.

Services were gradually being restored towards the evening.

An employee at one of India"s largest IT services companies said he had attended four Teams meetings without any glitches, although email services remained slow.

Companies also alerted employees to the disruption.

Cognizant described the incident as an "Ongoing global outage" affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Copilot and single sign-on authentication.

It said phased recovery was under way.

Infosys sent SMS alerts to employees saying several Microsoft services, including Exchange Online, Copilot, Purview and SharePoint, were down.

Teams was working, it said, adding that Microsoft was trying to restore the affected services.

Concerns Over Tech Dependence

The outage also renewed concerns about corporate dependence on a handful of technology providers for both workplace software and cloud infrastructure.

"Outages like this show how much of the modern enterprise now sits on a handful of shared platforms.

"When email, collaboration and AI assistants fail together, a business loses the workflows built on top of them, not just a tool," said Sachin Panicker, chief AI officer at Fulcrum Digital.

As companies increasingly integrate AI into daily operations, Panicker said, they need to identify dependencies on individual providers, maintain alternative systems and ensure that AI-dependent processes can continue in a limited capacity during disruptions.

Some companies, however, reported little impact. Sudip Sengupta, managing partner and director of Brollyca, a boutique consultancy specialising in software architecture design, said his firm"s internal systems were largely unaffected.

"It is zero impact as our internal tools are on Zoho and Google Workspace.

"Almost business as usual (BAU), except some issues with one client's OneDrive at one point.

"Today was a weekend day for a majority of my clients anyway," he explained.