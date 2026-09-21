Microsoft Expands India Footprint With New Hyderabad Cloud Region

Microsoft has officially inaugurated its fourth India cloud region in Hyderabad, a strategic move reinforcing its USD 20.5 billion commitment to bolstering the nation's digital and AI infrastructure amidst rapid technological advancement.

Key Points Microsoft has launched its fourth India cloud region in Hyderabad, part of a USD 20.5 billion investment in digital and AI infrastructure.

The new Hyderabad facility employs an innovative zero-water cooling system, using air-cooled chillers for sustainability.

This expansion aims to provide increased capacity, resilience, and choice for organisations across India and Asia, supporting the country's rapid digital growth.

India's data centre capacity is projected to grow significantly, with public cloud services spending expected to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2030.

Microsoft envisions India becoming a key AI infrastructure hub for Asia and the Global South.

Microsoft on Monday formally launched its fourth India cloud region, in Hyderabad, as part of its USD 20.5 billion investment commitment to the country's digital and AI infrastructure. The India South Central region, which became generally available on August 6, joins the company's existing regions in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai.

Sustainable Cloud Infrastructure For India

The Hyderabad facility uses effectively zero water for cooling, relying on air-cooled chillers instead of traditional water-based systems, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said.

He noted that the country has about 2 GW of data centre capacity, which is set to rise to 6-7 GW by 2035, with over USD 100 billion in investments already committed. India would emerge as an AI infrastructure hub not just for itself but for Asia and the Global South, Chandok said.

In a video message, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the new region would give organisations in India, and more broadly Asia, more capacity, greater resilience and more choice. The expansion comes at a time of rapid digital growth in the country. According to data from research firm IDC, India's public cloud services spending is forecast to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 22.2 per cent, with AI spending expected to grow at double that pace.