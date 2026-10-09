Microsoft defends H1-B visa applications, clarifies 80% for existing staff

Microsoft has clarified its H1-B visa application practices, stating that a significant majority were for existing employees, following its suspension from a US green card programme by Vice President J D Vance.

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Key Points Microsoft stated that 80 per cent of its 6,000 H1-B visa applications last fiscal year were for extending or changing the status of existing employees, not for new hires.

The company was suspended from the Labour Department's Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, a crucial first step for foreign workers seeking US permanent residency.

Microsoft asserts that its remaining H1-B filings for new employees were for individuals already legally in the US, constituting only one per cent of its US workforce.

Microsoft maintains it files H1-B petitions only for those meeting rigorous standards and pays its H1-B employees compensation comparable to other staff in similar roles.

The company emphasises its commitment to strengthening the US talent pipeline, hiring American workers, and attracting global talent to maintain its leadership.

Microsoft has said 80 per cent of the 6,000 H1-B visa applications it had submitted last fiscal year were to extend or change the status of existing employees and not to hire new people.

The statement came on Thursday hours after Vice President J D Vance suspended Microsoft from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, accusing it of abusing the system.

Microsoft's Stance on American Workforce

"We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce. That is why the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the US are Americans. We look forward to providing the administration with additional information," Microsoft said.

"For example, of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications we submitted in the last fiscal year, 80 per cent were to extend or change the status of existing Microsoft employees. These were not to hire new people," it said.

The remaining filings for new employees were for individuals already legally in the United States who decided to come work for us, and they equal only one per cent of the US workforce.

"They are not new arrivals to our country," Microsoft said.

Commitment to Rigorous Standards and Fair Compensation

Microsoft only files H-1B petitions for those who meet the rigorous standards of this visa category, the company said.

"We pay our employees some of the highest compensation in the tech sector, and our wages are among the highest of all H-1B filings. We pay our H-1B employees the same as any other employees doing comparable work," Microsoft said.

"Microsoft succeeds as a global technology leader by developing the world's best technology workforce. We do this by strengthening this country's talent pipeline, hiring American workers, and attracting the best talent from around the world," the company said.

Impact of PERM Programme Suspension

The suspension covers the Labour Department's Permanent Labour Certification program, known as PERM, considered the first step for a foreign worker to receive permanent residency or a green card to live and work in the US.