Micron CEO Highlights India's Semiconductor Execution, Plans Massive Scale-Up

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra underscores India's transition from semiconductor vision to execution, announcing a multi-fold scale-up of chip assembly and testing facilities and highlighting the nation's pivotal role in global memory chip production for the AI era.

IMAGE: Photograph: Stephen Nellis/Reuters

Key Points Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra confirms India's semiconductor policy has moved from vision to execution, with significant scaling plans for chip assembly and testing.

Commercial production has begun at the Sanand, Gujarat facility, marking India's first semiconductor assembly and test plant under the India Semiconductor Mission.

"Made in India" DRAM and NAND products are now being shipped globally, with production capacity already exceeding India's entire laptop market memory needs.

Micron's engineering centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad are crucial to its global network, contributing to over 3,700 patents and innovations.

Artificial intelligence is driving a 1,400 per cent growth in Micron's business, increasing demand for faster, denser, and more power-efficient memory chips.

India's semiconductor policy push has given the industry a strong foundation it didn't have, and the nation has moved from vision to execution now, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said on Thursday, as he announced the company's plan to scale up chip assembly and testing facility here by multifold next year.

"For decades, people have talked about India's semiconductor potential. I have been in many of those conversations. Potential does not ship products. What I see in India today is execution," Mehrotra said, speaking at the SEMICON India 2026 inaugural.

Micron's Growing Presence In India

Micron has been here for seven years, he said, adding that the country employs more than 7,000 people in India directly and its work supports tens of thousands more jobs across the value chain.

"Earlier this year, we began commercial production at Sanand, Gujarat. It is the first semiconductor assembly and test facility here in India and the first project under the India semiconductor mission...finished DRAM and NAND products are now leaving Gujarat for customers around the world carrying a label this country has waited a long time to put on a memory chip - the Made in India," he said.

The current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market, the Micron CEO said. "The India Semiconductor Mission and now ISM 2.0 gave this industry a foundation it did not have before," he added.

Scaling Up Production And Engineering

Mehrotra said that Micron designs memory chips in Bangalore and Hyderabad, assembles in Gujarat, and ships them to customers in every continent. "This year, we will assemble and test tens of millions of chips at Sanand. Next year, hundreds of billions of chips," he said.

Mehrotra said that Micron's current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market. "Our engineering in India began long before the factory did. Our centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore are now a core part of Micron's global technology network. Our India teams have contributed to more than 3,700 patents, inventions, and disclosures," the Micron CEO said.

AI Driving Memory Chip Demand

Micron has recorded around 1,400 per cent growth in business due to rising demand for memory chips driven by artificial intelligence. "Let me tell you why this matters far beyond our company. AI is the defining technology of our time. AI begins with data. There is no model without data. And data cannot move, scale, or turn into an answer without memory and storage," Mehrotra said.

He said every time a model gets bigger, the demand for memory gets even bigger. "The world is going to need memory that is faster, denser, and far more efficient at power. And Micron builds that memory."