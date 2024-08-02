News
Rediff.com  » Business » Metal, auto and IT stocks drag Sensex down by 886 points

Metal, auto and IT stocks drag Sensex down by 886 points

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 17:01 IST
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their five-day rally to close with deep cuts on Friday in line with a global sell-off as investors dialled back risk exposure in metal, auto and IT stocks after weak US job data.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Amid widespread selling pressure, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 80,981.95.

During the day, it nosedived 998.64 points or 1.21 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 80,868.91.

 

The broader Nifty of NSE slipped 293.20 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,717.70.

It fell 324.05 points or 1.29 per cent to 24,686.85 during the session.

From the Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.77 per cent to $80.13 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,089.28 crore in the capital markets on Thursday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
