News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

Source: PTI
May 17, 2023 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meta's director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company.

He joined the social media giant in January 2019.

Meta

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. However, he will help in the transition over the next few weeks.

"The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways.

"I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly...I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course," he wrote.

 

Chopra's departure comes at a time when Meta is seeking significant churn in India.

In November last year, Meta's India head Ajit Mohan quit the company to join rival Snap.

Chopra served as the company's interim head till Sandhya Devanathan took over as Meta's India head on January 1 this year.

Within days of Mohan's exit, Abhijit Bose, who was head of India, WhatsApp, also stepped down after a stint of nearly four years.

And so did Rajiv Aggarwal, who was Meta India's director of Public Policy.

Earlier in September 2022, Manesh Mahatme quit as the chief of WhatsApp Pay in India.

"Manish has decided to step down from his role in Meta to pursue a new phase in his professional journey.

"He was a part of the India leadership team for more than 4 years and played a key role in scaling our business and deepening our relationships with creators and businesses," Devanathan said in a statement.

Meta did not immediately announce his replacement.

"In his role, Manish has made enormous contributions in enabling our priorities in India.

"We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best for the future."

"I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth & engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"I am super proud of the work, the team and I have done to become an ally for creators and businesses around the country.

"My heartfelt thanks to each and everyone one of you!" Chopra wrote in his LinkedIn post.

He said the team at Meta has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly.

"At so many moments in one doing one's very best, I have seen folks embody 'what would you do, if you were not afraid', and surpass our wildest dreams," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Railways Realising Its Paperless Dreams
Railways Realising Its Paperless Dreams
Smartphones: Apple Ahead Of Samsung
Smartphones: Apple Ahead Of Samsung
Taxing The Rich To Please The Poor
Taxing The Rich To Please The Poor
K'taka CM race: Shivakumar to meet Kharge, Rahul again
K'taka CM race: Shivakumar to meet Kharge, Rahul again
Bhim Singh's son expels cousin as Panthers Party chief
Bhim Singh's son expels cousin as Panthers Party chief
Pak: Punjab govt gives Imran 24-hr ultimatum to...
Pak: Punjab govt gives Imran 24-hr ultimatum to...
Sherpa sets world record, scales Everest for 27th time
Sherpa sets world record, scales Everest for 27th time

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FPI in Indian equities drop 11% to $542 bn in Q4

FPI in Indian equities drop 11% to $542 bn in Q4

Ravneet Kaur: First woman chief of CCI

Ravneet Kaur: First woman chief of CCI

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances