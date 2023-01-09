News
Rediff.com  » Business » Meta hires ex-Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit to head global biz

Meta hires ex-Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit to head global biz

Source: PTI
January 09, 2023 20:58 IST
Social media platform Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners, the company said on Monday.

Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, it said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," Srinivas said.

 

Purohit will head Meta's work with India's largest businesses and the agency ecosystem.

As a part of his role, Purohit will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

He will have the company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him.

An Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore alumnus, Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles at companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.

Before joining Meta, Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ.

He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands.

At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.

Source: PTI
 
Rupee to remain range bound; widening CAD a big risk

Rupee to remain range bound; widening CAD a big risk

'Investors are not coming to do charity'

'Investors are not coming to do charity'

