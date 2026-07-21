Boeing India Teams With Merlinhawk For EO/IR System Support

Merlinhawk Aerospace and Boeing India Defence have forged a strategic partnership to provide crucial in-country support for advanced Electro-Optical/Infrared systems, significantly bolstering India's defence capabilities and promoting self-reliance.

Key Points Merlinhawk Aerospace and Boeing India Defence have partnered for in-country support of advanced EO/IR systems on Indian military platforms.

The agreement leverages Merlinhawk's L3Harris WESCAM Authorised Service Centre in Bengaluru for maintenance, repair, and technical assistance.

This collaboration aims to significantly enhance local support capabilities, reduce turnaround times, and improve operational availability for Indian defence customers.

The partnership supports India's self-reliance in defence, strengthening the indigenous aerospace sustainment ecosystem and reducing reliance on overseas repair.

The initiative will boost mission readiness and fleet availability for the Indian Navy, particularly for its P-8I fleet.

Bengaluru-based Merlinhawk Aerospace on Tuesday announced an agreement with Boeing India Defence Private Limited to provide in-country support for advanced EO/IR systems deployed on Indian military platforms. Under the agreement, Merlinhawk Aerospace will leverage its L3Harris WESCAM Authorised Service Centre in Bengaluru to provide maintenance, repair, technical assistance and lifecycle support for the Electro-Optical/Infrared systems.

In a statement, the company said the collaboration would significantly strengthen local support capabilities, reduce turnaround time, improve operational availability and enhance mission readiness for Indian defence customers.

Boosting India's Defence Self-Reliance

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India, said, "The Indian Navy's P-8I fleet is a cornerstone of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Partnering with Merlinhawk Aerospace to enable indigenous support for EO/IR sustainment reflects Boeing's commitment to self-reliance and to strengthening India's defence ecosystem." Collaborations such as these enable faster turnaround, higher fleet availability, and greater mission readiness for the Indian Navy, he added.

Karthik Ramineni, Chief Executive Officer, Merlinhawk Aerospace, said, "Our partnership with Boeing Defence India reinforces Merlinhawk's commitment to building world-class sustainment capabilities within India for advanced airborne mission systems." "Through our WESCAM Authorised Service Centre, we are enabling faster service response, reduced downtime and greater operational readiness," he added.

Enhancing Operational Readiness And Support

The company said the agreement marked a milestone in strengthening India's indigenous aerospace sustainment ecosystem by reducing reliance on overseas repair cycles and enhancing lifecycle support capabilities. It added that the partnership with Boeing Defence India underscored the growing role of Indian industry in supporting advanced aerospace technologies, contributing to enhanced mission readiness, improved fleet availability and globally benchmarked infrastructure.

Merlinhawk said its WESCAM Authorised Service Centre was equipped with certified technical personnel, specialised tooling, OEM-approved processes, technical documentation and field support capabilities to provide in-country support for advanced airborne mission systems.