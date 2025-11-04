HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mehli Mistry to step down as Tata Trusts Trustee

Mehli Mistry to step down as Tata Trusts Trustee

By Shashwat Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 04, 2025 22:14 IST

Bringing an end to the speculation around Mehli Mistry's trusteeship in the Tata Trusts, the former trustee has officially parted ways with the Tata group, ANI has learned from sources close to Mistry.

Mehli Mistry

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In a letter addressed to all Trustees of the Tata Trusts, including chairman Noel Tata, Mistry has expressed that his commitment to Ratan N Tata's vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy and that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts.

 

"Therefore, in the spirit of Mr Ratan N Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance, and public interest.

"I part ways with a quote that Mr. Ratan N. Tata used to say to me, 'Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves'."

On October 27, this year, Mistry's role as trustee with the Tata Trusts came to an end.

As per the resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Tata Trusts taken on October 17, last year, Mistry was to be reappointed as a lifetime Trustee.

But, his reappointment was not approved as three trustees did not approve his reappointment to the two key trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Mistry had also filed a preemptive caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, requesting that he be granted a hearing before any modifications are made to the list of trustees.

Mistry has now brought an end to all the speculation, making his exit from the Tata Trusts official. 

Shashwat Singh in Mumbai
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Why Is Mehli Mistry Against Noel Tata?
Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided
Who Will Gain How Much If Tata Sons Goes Public?
Will Tata Sons Get RBI Relief?
How Much Will Jio Platforms Be Worth After IPO?

