Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is driving an ambitious initiative to establish Shillong as India's next Artificial Intelligence Valley, focusing on industry collaboration, skill development, and robust infrastructure to attract global tech firms and create local employment.

Key Points Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma aims to transform Shillong into an IT hub and the next Artificial Intelligence Valley.

The vision requires greater industry participation, development of skilled manpower, and improved infrastructure beyond IT parks, including reliable power and connectivity.

The state needs to build a strong industry ecosystem to attract global companies and create density in the system.

An AI job fair, organised in collaboration with the Department of Education and MSSDS, has identified 125 job openings at Shamrock AI's Shillong office.

The government is committed to creating more high-value employment opportunities for local youth, enabling them to access jobs without migrating.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday called for greater industry participation, development of skilled manpower and improved infrastructure to transform Shillong into an information technology hub and the next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Valley.

Addressing an AI job fair here, Sangma said the vision of developing Shillong as an IT hub had been on his agenda since 2008 and asserted that the government was determined to realise it.

"I would like to see Shillong and Meghalaya become the Information Technology Valley, the next Artificial Intelligence Valley. I don't have the slightest doubt that it is going to happen, and I am determined to make it happen. We will push every single limit, whatever it takes," he said.

Shaping Shillong As An AI Hub

Urging technology professionals and engineers from across the Northeast and beyond to work in Shillong, the chief minister said the state needed to build a strong industry ecosystem to attract global companies.

"If there is one company here, nobody is going to come. So, therefore, we need to create density in the system. There need to be enough options, and when options are there, that's when Shillong or Meghalaya places itself in that position where people know that my risks are mitigated," he said.

Sangma said infrastructure development must go beyond IT parks and include reliable power supply, connectivity, five-star hotels, logistics facilities and other infrastructure required by technology companies.

Boosting Infrastructure And Skills

Referring to Shillong Airport's runway expansion, he said the government had worked with the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to address technical and geographical constraints.

Technological advancements would enable larger aircraft to land at the airport, he added.

Highlighting the state's young population as an opportunity as well as a challenge, Sangma stressed the need to invest in skills and create employment through private-sector partnerships.

"We cannot do it alone. We need to develop partnerships," he said.

AI Job Fair Creates Opportunities

The AI job fair, organised in collaboration with the Department of Education and Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), has identified 125 potential job openings at Shamrock AI's Shillong office, including 115 for freshers and 10 for experienced professionals.

Around 500 students from institutions across the state, including IIM, NIT, NLU, MIT, USTM, MLCU and NEHU, are expected to participate.

Selected candidates will work on projects involving multinational companies and emerging AI technologies.

Shamrock AI, an enterprise AI organisation with offices in San Francisco, Hyderabad and Shillong, specialises in Enterprise AI Assurance, developing solutions to automate complex business operations while ensuring accuracy, reliability and auditability.

Its projects include testing automation for large enterprise resource planning transformations, including SAP S/4HANA migrations.

Future Vision For Meghalaya's Youth

Sangma said the 125 positions were only the beginning and reiterated the government's commitment to creating more high-value employment opportunities for local youth.

The larger objective, he said, was to make Meghalaya a preferred destination for technology companies while enabling young people from Meghalaya and other northeastern states to access employment opportunities without migrating elsewhere.

Shamrock AI CEO Dr Sarat Addanki, co-founder Mick Gallagher, Prolifics Global CFO and Head of UK Operations Biju S Nair, IT and Communications Department Commissioner and Secretary Pravin Bakshi, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sampath Kumar and Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed attended the event.