Meesho's unique value-commerce model faces stiff competition, premium valuations

Meesho, a prominent value-commerce platform, is navigating the competitive e-commerce landscape with its unique asset-light model and focus on lower-income demographics, poised for growth but challenged by intense competition and premium valuations.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Meesho's value-commerce model targets middle- and lower-income customers with an asset-light approach, focusing on advertisement and fulfilment revenues rather than commissions.

The platform leverages its Valmo logistics network for low fulfilment costs and has adopted AI to enhance user experience, generating impressive free cash flow.

Despite its strengths, Meesho faces intense competition from Amazon and Flipkart, which are also entering the value-commerce segment, and its reliance on third-party logistics poses a risk.

Meesho's current valuation is at a premium compared to competitors like Eternal and Swiggy, raising questions among analysts about its justification despite strong user growth and market penetration potential.

India's e-commerce market is significantly under-penetrated, offering substantial growth opportunities for Meesho, particularly in Tier 2/3 cities with its low average order value strategy.

The quick-commerce (qcom) and e-commerce (ecom) segments are high-growth ones, but are also subject to intense competition. Meesho has tried to distinguish itself from other players in these proximate markets by "value-commerce" (VC).

It is a two-way (or several way) platform that focuses on middle- and lower-income geographies with a very asset-light model.

Its revenue streams are advertisement and fulfilment, rather than commissions, and it has built a large base of users quickly.

Meesho's Differentiators and Growth Drivers

Driven by the same macro-trends — such as easier payment modes like UPI and deeper mobile internet penetration — alongside vernacular search, it targeted customers and sellers at the lower end of disposable incomes.

Most analysts agree that it could see mid-twenties growth rates or better for several years in terms of net merchandise value (NMV). Meesho doesn't hold inventory.

Its big USP is low fulfilment costs via its Valmo platform, which has signed up thousands of logistics partners.

It was also an early adopter of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve user experience. It generates impressive free cash flow (FCF).

The current logistics income is around 1.5 per cent of NMV, and ad revenues are around 3 per cent (figures are for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, or Q1FY27).

As it scales, both streams could grow by around 1.5-2 per cent of NMV over the next three FYs.

That would take its operating profit margins, which are currently negative, into the black.

These are Meesho's strengths and differentiators.

Competitive Landscape and Valuation Concerns

But it also faces strong and rising competition from Amazon and Flipkart, which are both interested in VC.

The convergence of VC with qcom in metros could lead to even sharper competition.

The reliance on logistics partners could also mean competitors have more control over this important variable.

Despite a recent correction, Meesho trades at a premium to Eternal and Swiggy, which have higher NMV growth and a strong hold on the food delivery segment.

Meesho charges sellers zero commission on order value.

Instead it takes fulfilment fees (via Valmo or third-party logistics), which serve as its largest revenue stream and scale naturally with volume.

It also earns ad revenues with sellers bidding for placement in feed, search results, category, etc.

Other services such as cataloguing, imaging, and insurance are negligible in quantum of revenue.

The effective take-rate (all revenue as a percentage of gross merchandise value, or GMV) is 30-31 per cent.

This is about 28 per cent pass-through logistics (which buyer pays) plus 3 per cent ad monetisation. Meesho has avoided charging platform fees from consumers, yet it delivered a contribution margin (CM) of 5.6 per cent in FY24.

This has since dropped to 3.5 per cent in FY26, and recovered subsequently to 4.6 per cent in Q1FY27.

Operational Efficiency and Market Potential

The Valmo logistics platform aggregates third-party logistics capacity, sorting centres, truck operators, etc., into a fulfilment network, optimising for cost effectiveness.

Meesho claims best-in-class unit economics and has achieved high scale at 274 million annual transacting users and 2.8 billion placed orders.

It settles payments with sellers only after closure of the return window, which leads to a negative working capital model, (approximately 25 days of NMV), which helps with FCF.

India is an under-penetrated ecom market with online retail accounting for only 7 per cent of total retail sales in calendar year 2024 (CY24), compared to China at 34 per cent, and Indonesia at 15 per cent.

The user base (280-300 million perhaps) is well below 600 million users of OTT platforms and digital wallets in India.

This implies serious room for growth and penetration.

Meesho may have a head-start in addressing the next wave of potential consumers, because it targets less-affluent segments in Tier 2/3 markets.

Its low charges per delivered order makes low-ticket average order value (AOV) viable.

The AOV is around ~265. Almost 90 per cent of its users are not from the top-8 cities.

It is trying to induct more AI, with technology investments focused on reducing friction for first-time users, improving accessibility, discovery, logistics efficiency, and operating leverage.

Future Outlook and Risks

It could, by some projections, hit adjusted operating profit break-even by FY28-end, and consensus is definitely by FY29.

Guidance is that it targets achieving a contribution from logistics at 2.5 per cent of NMV (versus 1 per cent achieved in Q4FY26), and passing on the benefits of scale and initiatives like self-pickup to the end consumers.

Better monetisation of its advertisement platform, along with the adoption of Meesho Mall, may help push up the contribution margin. Currently, the ad platform contributes 3 per cent to NMV, while making up 9 per cent of the sellers' ad budget.

Separately, Meesho Mall serves as a dedicated brand store within the app.

The financial services platform (through tieups with partners) could become another potential stream.

The segment has intense competition, and the risks specific to Meesho are dependence on third-party logistics, less control on product quality, and low seller oversight.

Is it worth a premium valuation? Analysts differ.

The model does generate FCF, and it has achieved impressive scale by targeting the lower rung of the income ladder.

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