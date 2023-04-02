News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Mcap of 9 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 lakh cr

Mcap of 9 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 lakh cr

By https://im.rediff.com/money/2017/apr/18bse1.jpg
April 02, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 2,34,097.42 crore in market valuation amid a positive trend in equities last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,464.42 points or 2.54 per cent in a holiday-shortened last week.

Equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 86,317.26 crore to Rs 15,77,092.66 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,864.1 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,73,018.69 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied Rs 26,782.76 crore to Rs 8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 19,601.95 crore to Rs 5,92,289.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 18,385.55 crore to Rs 601,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 17,644.35 crore to Rs 612,532.60 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap went up by Rs 16,153.55 crore to Rs 467,381.93 crore and that of HDFC jumped Rs 12,155.78 crore to Rs 482,001.12 crore.

The mcap of ITC advanced Rs 6,192.12 crore to Rs 476,552.34 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by Rs 7,387.05 crore to Rs 417,577.59 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
https://im.rediff.com/money/2017/apr/18bse1.jpg
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Banks Fallout: Time For RBI To Be Alert
Banks Fallout: Time For RBI To Be Alert
Adani Lost Rs 3,000 Crore A Week In 2023
Adani Lost Rs 3,000 Crore A Week In 2023
Foxconn: Karnataka Labour Laws In Focus
Foxconn: Karnataka Labour Laws In Focus
Durani: People's man who could oblige with 'Sixerrrrr'
Durani: People's man who could oblige with 'Sixerrrrr'
Indians found dead in Canada yet to be identified
Indians found dead in Canada yet to be identified
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Ishita-Vatsal Announce Pregnancy
Ishita-Vatsal Announce Pregnancy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Akasa's Focus: Connecting Metros To Non-Metros

Akasa's Focus: Connecting Metros To Non-Metros

India Not Ready To Give 51% Stake To Chinese Companies

India Not Ready To Give 51% Stake To Chinese Companies

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances