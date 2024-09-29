Mcap of 8 most valued firms surges Rs 1.21 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries becoming the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent.

The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 18,518.57 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,16,333.98 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation soared Rs 13,094.52 crore to Rs 9,87,904.63 crore and that of ITC grew by Rs 9,927.3 crore to Rs 6,53,834.72 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 8,592.96 crore to Rs 15,59,052 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 8,581.64 crore to Rs 13,37,186.93 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 8,443.87 crore to Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 459.05 crore to Rs 7,91,897.44 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 23,706.16 crore to Rs 9,20,520.72 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,195.44 crore to Rs 6,96,888.77 crore.

In the chart of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.