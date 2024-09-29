News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Mcap of 8 most valued firms surges Rs 1.21 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

Mcap of 8 most valued firms surges Rs 1.21 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

Source: PTI
September 29, 2024 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries becoming the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Mcap

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent.

The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 18,518.57 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,16,333.98 crore.

 

Bharti Airtel's market valuation soared Rs 13,094.52 crore to Rs 9,87,904.63 crore and that of ITC grew by Rs 9,927.3 crore to Rs 6,53,834.72 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 8,592.96 crore to Rs 15,59,052 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 8,581.64 crore to Rs 13,37,186.93 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 8,443.87 crore to Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 459.05 crore to Rs 7,91,897.44 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 23,706.16 crore to Rs 9,20,520.72 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,195.44 crore to Rs 6,96,888.77 crore.

In the chart of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Foreign Brands Are Eyeing India Again
Foreign Brands Are Eyeing India Again
How's The Josh At Amazon, Flipkart?
How's The Josh At Amazon, Flipkart?
IPOs: India 1st, US 2nd, China 3rd
IPOs: India 1st, US 2nd, China 3rd
Will Udhayanidhi lead DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls?
Will Udhayanidhi lead DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls?
How Jayasuriya has turned around Sri Lanka cricket
How Jayasuriya has turned around Sri Lanka cricket
Yousuf resigns as PCB selector amidst media backlash
Yousuf resigns as PCB selector amidst media backlash
IPO rush: 8 cos looking to raise Rs 60K cr in Oct-Nov
IPO rush: 8 cos looking to raise Rs 60K cr in Oct-Nov

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex

This Tata Stock Has Outperformed Sensex

New Gold Bonds Depend On Markets

New Gold Bonds Depend On Markets

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances