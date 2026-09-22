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Mastercard Sells Entire 4.31% Stake in Fintech Firm Pine Labs for Rs 933 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 22, 2026 22:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Global payments giant Mastercard has completed its exit from Indian fintech firm Pine Labs, divesting its entire 4.31 per cent stake for a significant Rs 933 crore through strategic block deals on the BSE.

Mastercard

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy, Mastercard

Key Points

  • Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd sold its entire 4.31 per cent stake in Noida-based Pine Labs.
  • The transaction involved 4,97,24,182 shares, offloaded at an average price of Rs 187.75 apiece, totalling Rs 933.57 crore.
  • A consortium of mutual funds managed by Kotak Mahindra, Edelweiss, and Franklin Templeton, along with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, acquired the shares.
  • Foreign investors including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore were also among the buyers.
  • This follows earlier divestments by financial services company Actis, which sold over 3 per cent stake in Pine Labs in June.
 

Global payments solution major Mastercard on Tuesday exited Pine Labs by selling its entire 4.31 per cent stake in the fintech firm for Rs 933 crore through separate block deals on the BSE.

Details of the Transaction

American multinational Mastercard, through its affiliate Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd, sold 4,97,24,182 shares in 13 tranches, representing a 4.31 per cent stake in Noida-based Pine Labs, according to exchange data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 187.75 apiece, for an aggregate value of Rs 933.57 crore.

Key Buyers and Market Impact

Meanwhile, a clutch of mutual Funds managed by Kotak Mahindra, Edelweiss and Franklin Templeton, along with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, bought an equal number of shares at the same price.

Foreign investors include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Ghisallo Capital Management, Rams Equities Portfolio Fund, Societe Generale, Susquehanna International Group and NRSGVCC.

Shares of Pine Labs rose 2.07 per cent to close at Rs 197.55 apiece on the BSE.

Previous Divestments

In June this year, financial services company Actis divested a little over 2 per cent stake in Pine Labs for Rs 371 crore.

Prior to this, in the same month, Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings sold nearly a 1 per cent stake in Pine Labs for Rs 152 crore. Actis is a part of global growth investor General Atlantic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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