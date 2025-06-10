HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Maruti Suzuki recalibrates e-Vitara production amid rare earth magnet shortage

Maruti Suzuki recalibrates e-Vitara production amid rare earth magnet shortage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 11, 2025 00:01 IST

x

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is recalibrating production of its upcoming model e-Vitara due to the shortage of rare earth magnets, industry sources said.

eVitara

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The auto major is looking to produce around 8,000 units of the model by September as against the earlier stated plan of rolling out over 26,000 units during the period.

The company however plans to make up for the production dip in the subsequent months with stated target to produce around 67,000 units of the model this fiscal, sources said.

 

Maruti Suzuki India declined to comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki India chairman R C Bhargava said there is no impact on the company's production due to the shortage of rare earth magnets as of now.

Domestic carmakers are forced to take steps as the Chinese government has put restrictions since April 4 on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets.

China has mandated special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets.

China controls over 90 per cent of global processing capacity for the magnets, used across sectors including automobiles, home appliances and clean energy.

The domestic automobile industry has sought government support in expediting approvals from the Chinese government for importing rare earth magnets used in various applications, including passenger cars.

As per the industry sources, various domestic suppliers have already sought approval from the Chinese government through their local vendors in China.

However, no approvals have been granted so far.

The critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology.

Rare earth magnets are integral to permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) used in EVs for their high torque, energy efficiency and compact size.

Hybrids also depend on them for efficient propulsion. In internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the use of rare earth magnets is largely limited to electric power steering and other motorised systems.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air India may help India become int'l transit hub
Air India may help India become int'l transit hub
'Business as usual': Indian cos brush off Turkiye woes
'Business as usual': Indian cos brush off Turkiye woes
Indian pharma firms not copying products of Swiss cos
Indian pharma firms not copying products of Swiss cos
India, EU 'very near' to concluding FTA: Goyal
India, EU 'very near' to concluding FTA: Goyal
Would you buy Starlink plans at â'¹3K-4.2K/month?
Would you buy Starlink plans at â'¹3K-4.2K/month?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus Pad 3 Officially Announced In India

webstory image 2

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

webstory image 3

12 Of The Tastiest Indian Rices in The World

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra0:57

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra

Lucknow Zoo makes special arrangement to keep animals cool amid heatwave2:56

Lucknow Zoo makes special arrangement to keep animals...

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from Patna to Shillong4:21

Meghalaya Police gets Sonam's custody, being taken from...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD