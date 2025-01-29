HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Business » Maruti Suzuki Q3 net up 16% at Rs 3,727 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net up 16% at Rs 3,727 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 29, 2025 14:27 IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 16 per cent to Rs 3,727 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Maruti Invicta

Photograph: ANI Photo

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 3,207 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations grew to Rs 38,764 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 33,513 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

 

The company said its board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat into the auto major.

The board also approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2028.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
