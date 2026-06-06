Maruti Launches RD-Backed Car Loan

The scheme, called 'Suhana Safar', targeted customers who aspire to own a car but were hesitant because of concerns around arranging the down payment or managing future EMI obligations.

IMAGE: Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales Maruti Suzuki India Partho Banerjee and movie star Kartik Aryan during the launch of a new marketing campaign for the Maruti Brezza in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has introduced a recurring deposit (RD)-backed auto loan scheme aimed at small car customers who struggle to arrange a down payment, allowing them to build savings while giving the bank greater visibility into their repayment discipline before the loan is disbursed.

In an interview with Business Standard, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (marketing and sales), MSIL, said the "industry-first RD-backed auto loan scheme" was launched last month in collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank for customers of four small car models: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R.

Suhana Safar Auto Loan

The scheme, called 'Suhana Safar', targeted customers who aspire to own a car but were hesitant because of concerns around arranging the down payment or managing future EMI (equated monthly instalment) obligations.

Key Points Maruti Suzuki launched an RD-backed auto loan scheme with AU Small Finance Bank for entry-level car buyers.

Customers save around 80 per cent of the expected EMI through a recurring deposit before loan disbursal.

The accumulated RD amount and interest are used as the vehicle down payment, not loan repayment.

Banks gain visibility into customers’ repayment discipline, helping assess eligibility before sanctioning vehicle loans.

The scheme has generated around 8,000 enquiries and more than 1,700 bookings since launch.

How RD-Backed Financing Works

Under the scheme, a customer first opens an RD account with AU Small Finance Bank and deposits a fixed amount every month for three to six months.

The monthly deposit is set at roughly 80 per cent of the expected EMI on the car loan.

For instance, if the estimated EMI on a car is Rs 10,000 a month, the customer would deposit around Rs 8,000 every month into the RD account during the savings period.

The money accumulated in the RD, along with the interest earned, is not used to repay the loan.

Instead, it serves as the down payment when the customer decides to purchase the vehicle.

Once the RD matures, the customer could avail a regular car loan from the same bank and begin paying EMIs in the normal manner.

Support For Small Car Buyers

"The idea came from similar programmes in the jewellery industry," Banerjee said, adding that the scheme allowed customers to assess whether a future car loan fits comfortably within their household budget before committing to it.

To encourage customers to complete the purchase after the RD matures, MSIL dealers will reimburse the final month's RD instalment once the vehicle is bought, he noted.

Benefits For Banks And Customers

The arrangement also benefited lenders.

By tracking the customer's ability to make regular RD deposits over several months, the bank would get ample time to evaluate repayment behaviour and loan eligibility before disbursing the loan.

Banerjee said the scheme, therefore, created a "win-win" situation for both the customer and the financier.

Strong Early Customer Response

Since the launch of the scheme last month, MSIL has received around 8,000 enquiries so far, which have translated into over 1,700 bookings, he mentioned.

India's largest carmaker was closely monitoring the response and may expand the initiative through additional financing partners in the future, he added.

MSIL sold 194,555 units of small cars -- Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR -- in India in April-May period of this year, recording a 42.03 per cent year-on-year growth.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff