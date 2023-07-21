News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets tumble over 1%; Sensex tanks 888 points

Markets tumble over 1%; Sensex tanks 888 points

Source: PTI
July 21, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday due to deep losses in IT behemoth Infosys which slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Snapping its six-day record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 887.64 points or 1.31 per cent to settle at 66,684.26.

During the day, it plummeted 1,038.16 points or 1.53 per cent to 66,533.74.

The NSE Nifty fell by 234.15 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 19,745, cutting short its six-day winning run.

As many as 36 Nifty shares closed in negative while 14 advanced.

 

From the Sensex pack, Infosys tanked over 8 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

"The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty's pursuit of the 20,000 mark.

"While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings, while UK retail sales exceeded expectations with a 0.7 per cent MoM growth, he added.

A decline in shares of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the bearish trend in equities.

Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the other major laggards.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro rose the most by 3.88 per cent after it bagged an order of worth over Rs 7,000 crore from the bullet train project.

NTPC, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers.

BSE Midcap dropped by 0.26 per cent to 29,547.28 while BSE Smallcap index edged up 0.13 per cent to 34,146.66 points.

Among sectoral indices, BSE IT fell the most by 4.40 per cent, followed by consumer durables which dropped 1.09 per cent.

"The decline was widespread wherein the IT pack faced the maximum heat, followed by FMCG and energy majors.

"Meanwhile, the broader indices traded mixed, capping damage to the market breadth," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower while Seoul and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in the green.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.19 per cent to $80.59 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,370.90 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'HDFC merger template for faster growth'
'HDFC merger template for faster growth'
Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?
Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
Man beheads sister, carries head to police station
Man beheads sister, carries head to police station
Security officials flag Manipur women vigilante group
Security officials flag Manipur women vigilante group
Maha landslide tragedy toll mounts to 21; 144 missing
Maha landslide tragedy toll mounts to 21; 144 missing
Before parading women...: FIR reveals chilling details
Before parading women...: FIR reveals chilling details

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved

How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances