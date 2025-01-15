HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Markets rise on buying in bellwether stocks

Markets rise on buying in bellwether stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 16:40 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Wednesday on buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Bank amid a largely firm trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE index climbed 224.45 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 76,724.08.

During the day, it jumped 491.42 points or 0.64 per cent to 76,991.05.

The NSE Nifty advanced 37.15 points or 0.16 per cent to 23,213.20.

 

From the Sensex blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped over 4 per cent.

NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the other big gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong settled in the positive territory, while Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38 per cent to $80.22 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,132.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does Battery Swapping Make Sense For e2Ws?
Does Battery Swapping Make Sense For e2Ws?
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge
New Tata EVs will run 500 km on single charge
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
Investors Bet On High-Risk Equity Funds
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'
'India Has Maths Talent To Lead AI'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black0:33

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new HQ 'Indira Bhawan'...

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD