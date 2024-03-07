News
Markets rise marginally, yet settle at fresh highs

Source: PTI
March 07, 2024 16:22 IST
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday following gains in metal and FMCG shares amid firm global trends and foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex eked out gains of 33.40 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 74,119.39.

During the day, it jumped 159.18 points or 0.21 per cent to reach an all-time high of 74,245.17.

 

The Nifty rose by 19.50 points or 0.09 per cent to reach a new closing peak of 22,493.55.

During the day, it climbed 51.6 points or 0.22 per cent to a record high of 22,525.65.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ITC and Nestle were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled in the green while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,766.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.65 per cent to $82.42 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
