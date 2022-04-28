News
Markets rebound to close over 1% higher; Sensex rallies 702 pts

Markets rebound to close over 1% higher; Sensex rallies 702 pts

Source: PTI
April 28, 2022 17:02 IST
Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers in the Sensex pack.

NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points to 17,245.05.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded to close over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys along with an overall positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 57,521.06.

During the day, it zoomed 971.46 points or 1.70 per cent to 57,790.85 on the expiry of derivatives contracts.

 

The NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent to 17,245.05.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers in the Sensex pack.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

The rally in domestic stocks was fuelled by gains in global markets. Stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with healthy gains.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon session. Stocks in the US had ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

The Sensex had tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 56,819.39 points on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty declined 162.40 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,038.40 points.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.07 per cent to $105.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
LIC Chairman: 'How Long Should I Wait For An IPO?'
Govt's ambitious ONDC is set to begin from Friday
5G spectrum auction likely in early June
IAS topper from J-K Shah Faesal rejoins govt service
Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...
J-K bars Friday prayers in Srinagar's Jamia masjid
India's Q1 gold demand declines 18% to 135.5 tonnes
India MUST Create Programming Languages!

Global Economic Crisis:What India Can Do

