Markets rebound on fag-end buying; Sensex ends up 224 points

Source: PTI
December 29, 2022 16:08 IST
Equity benchmarks bounced back to end in the positive territory after trading lower for most part of the session on Thursday.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88.

During the day, it had declined 431.22 points or 0.70 per cent to 60,479.06.

 

The broader NSE Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the major winners.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were the prominent laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

"The domestic markets continued to join global markets' weakness in the morning session but pared all of their losses in the late afternoon session amid volatility on December expiry day," said Mohit Nigam, fund manager & head - PMS, Hem Securities.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.01 per cent to $81.59 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 872.59 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
