Rediff.com  » Business » Markets rebound after 2-day slide; Sensex jumps 777 points

Markets rebound after 2-day slide; Sensex jumps 777 points

Source: PTI
April 26, 2022 16:45 IST
Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Tuesday after falling for the past two sessions, with the Sensex rallying nearly 777 points, helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61.

During the day, it rallied 862.35 points or 1.52 per cent to 57,442.24.

 

The broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to finish at 17,200.80.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, SBI, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and TCS closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled in the green, while Shanghai ended lower.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the green in the afternoon  session.

Stocks in the US had ended with gains on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.75 per cent to $101.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,302.85 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
