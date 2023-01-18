News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows, buying in HDFC twins

Markets rally for 2nd day on foreign fund inflows, buying in HDFC twins

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks extended their rally for the second straight session on Wednesday amid buying in index heavyweights HDFC twins and foreign funds inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo

Recovery in most of the Asian markets and positive start in European equity exchanges also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 390.02 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 61,045.74.

 

During the day, it jumped 454.53 points or 0.74 per cent to 61,110.25.

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 112.05 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,165.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the prominent gainers.

Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green, while Seoul ended lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.11 per cent to $86.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday after unabated outflows for the past many days.

They bought shares worth a net Rs 211.06 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Will 2023 Hold For Markets?
What Will 2023 Hold For Markets?
'Don't expect major cuts in tax rates'
'Don't expect major cuts in tax rates'
Tata Motors to tweak prices, add new trims to Nexon EV
Tata Motors to tweak prices, add new trims to Nexon EV
OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February
OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February
Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th
Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos
How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began
How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February

OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February

Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos

Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances