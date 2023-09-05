News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets log gains on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Markets log gains on buying in Reliance, Infosys

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight day on Tuesday on gains in market heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a bearish trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Besides, robust domestic macroeconomic data added to the positive momentum, traders said.

The BSE benchmark index climbed 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26.

During the day, it gained 203.56 points or 0.31 per cent to 65,831.70.

 

The Nifty rose 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90.

Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 2.09 per cent, followed by ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Infosys, L&T, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

According to a survey, manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August.

Meanwhile, GST collections grew by 11 per cent to over Rs 1.59 lakh crore, and domestic passenger vehicle sales hit a record in August.lobal oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.62 per cent to $88.45 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.67 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'
'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'
Expect Tax Refunds Now In 10 Days
Expect Tax Refunds Now In 10 Days
In MF foray, Zerodha to emulate its broking playbook
In MF foray, Zerodha to emulate its broking playbook
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China
Will work with all for success of G20 summit: China

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Zerodha's Kamath bros to invest Rs 100 cr in Nazara

Zerodha's Kamath bros to invest Rs 100 cr in Nazara

FMCG stock rally skates on thin ice

FMCG stock rally skates on thin ice

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances