News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets in freefall after US Fed's rate hike, Sensex down by 1046 pts

Markets in freefall after US Fed's rate hike, Sensex down by 1046 pts

Source: PTI
June 16, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity indices faced a heavy drubbing on Thursday after an initial rally, with Sensex tanking 1,045.60 points amid a largely bearish trend overseas after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points.

Across-the-board selling played havoc on the headline indices, with index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins contributing most to the decline.

Despite a smart rally in morning trade, the BSE benchmark failed to hold on to the gains and plummeted 1,045.60 points or 1.99 per cent to settle at 51,495.79 -- its fifth day of decline.

 

During the day, it tumbled 1,115.91 points or 2.12 per cent to its one-year low of 51,425.48.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty plunged 331.55 points or 2.11 per cent to close at 15,360.60.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC were the biggest laggards.

Nestle India was the only gainer.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo and Seoul ended marginally higher.

Markets in Europe were trading sharply lower in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with sharp gains in the overnight session on Wednesday despite the rate hike by Fed.

"The early gains led by an in-line Fed policy was dampened as recessionary fears haunted global sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.66 per cent to USD 117.68 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,531.15 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
As US Fed Sneezes, Will India Catch A Cold?
As US Fed Sneezes, Will India Catch A Cold?
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
'Inflation is expected to stay above RBI's target'
'Inflation is expected to stay above RBI's target'
Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by collar during protest
Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by collar during protest
Indonesia Open: Prannoy storms into quarters
Indonesia Open: Prannoy storms into quarters
The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!
The LAJAWAB Bollywood QUIZ!
Jhunjhunwala's airline gets first 737 Max from Boeing
Jhunjhunwala's airline gets first 737 Max from Boeing

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Eyes on Indian markets as US Fed hikes interest rates

Eyes on Indian markets as US Fed hikes interest rates

US Fed Hike: Expect Markets To Be Calm

US Fed Hike: Expect Markets To Be Calm

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances