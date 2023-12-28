News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets hit fresh lifetime highs; Sensex gains 370 points

Markets hit fresh lifetime highs; Sensex gains 370 points

Source: PTI
December 28, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced further to settle at record highs for the second straight session on Thursday, buoyed by lower crude prices in international markets and fresh foreign fund inflows amid a largely positive global cue.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Hectic buying in energy, metal and FMCG counters also added to the momentum, traders said.

Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 371.95 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38.

During the day, it rallied 445.91 points or 0.61 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34.

 

The Nifty climbed 123.95 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70.

During the day, it zoomed 146.7 points or 0.67 per cent to hit its lifetime high of 21,801.45.

"The benchmark index maintained its optimism and hit a fresh high owing to ease in the Red Sea issue and reversal of FII inflows.

"A decline in crude oil prices below $80 prompted widespread purchasing across oil and energy companies.

"The Asian market too advanced due to expectation of more aggressive rate cuts by the Fed next year," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Nestle, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In contrast, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled with gains, while Tokyo ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73 per cent to $79.07 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday after continuous offloading and bought equities worth Rs 2,926.05 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Newbie Investors Prepared For Market Turbulence?
Are Newbie Investors Prepared For Market Turbulence?
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
'We prefer stocks likely to gain from strong...'
M&A Sees Sharp Decline in 2023
M&A Sees Sharp Decline in 2023
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
Qatar court commutes death of 8 Indian Navy veterans
Qatar court commutes death of 8 Indian Navy veterans
Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade
Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade
Hyderabad firm develops XBB1.5 Covid vax, awaits nod
Hyderabad firm develops XBB1.5 Covid vax, awaits nod

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'

'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances