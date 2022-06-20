News
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets halt 6-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 237 pts

Markets halt 6-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 237 pts

Source: PTI
June 20, 2022 16:02 IST
From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Snapping a six-day losing run, equity indices settled in the green after a highly volatile session on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 237 points amid positive cues from European markets.

The BSE benchmark gained 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 51,597.84.

During the day, it hit a high of 51,714.61 and a low of 51,062.93.

 

The NSE Nifty ended 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 15,350.15.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, M&M, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai settled lower, while Hong Kong ended with gains.

European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.06 per cent to $113.2 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 7,818.61 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
All the President's Stock Portfolio
'A very long time since India had such high inflation'
How Madhabi Puri Buch Is Changing Sebi
Stars & Their All Time Favourite Heroes
My Dad, the UN Peace Keeping Officer
Agnipath has large job potential: India Inc
'For 1st time, service chiefs defending govt decision'
