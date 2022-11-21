News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty decline nearly 1%

Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty decline nearly 1%

Source: PTI
November 21, 2022 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Market benchmarks fell for third day running on Monday and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 61,144.84.

During the day, it tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33.

 

The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.91 per cent lower at $86.82 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 751.20 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Despite odds, investors betting big on Web3 startups
Despite odds, investors betting big on Web3 startups
'Markets are conflicted on which way to move'
'Markets are conflicted on which way to move'
What Investors Must Know
What Investors Must Know
Muslim minors' wedding comes under POCSO Act: HC
Muslim minors' wedding comes under POCSO Act: HC
WC: Kramaric rooting for Messi but his money on Brazil
WC: Kramaric rooting for Messi but his money on Brazil
3 killed, 7 hurt as goods train derails in Odisha
3 killed, 7 hurt as goods train derails in Odisha
Wonder Women Review
Wonder Women Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rules for better quality control at audit cos in place

Rules for better quality control at audit cos in place

Why banks are going slow on bond sales

Why banks are going slow on bond sales

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances