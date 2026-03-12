HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Markets extend losses on soaring crude prices, West Asia turmoil; Sensex tanks 800 pts

Markets extend losses on soaring crude prices, West Asia turmoil; Sensex tanks 800 pts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 16:53 IST

x

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant downturn as the Sensex and Nifty plummeted due to surging crude oil prices driven by geopolitical instability and persistent foreign capital outflows, sparking investor concerns.

Stocj brokers at BSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Sensex plunged over 800 points due to rising crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
  • Sluggish global market trends and persistent foreign capital outflows contributed to the negative investor sentiment in the Indian stock market.
  • Brent crude oil prices surged by 4.78% to $96.47 per barrel, intensifying concerns over inflation and gas supply constraints.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,267.31 crore, further impacting market performance.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers in the Sensex.

points amid a sharp rise in crude oil prices due to the heightening crisis in West Asia.

Besides, sluggish global market trends, weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign capital outflows also rattled investors' sentiment, analysts said.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 76,034.42. During the day, it plunged 992.53 points or 1.29 per cent to 75,871.18.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 23,639.15.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents, dropping 4.23 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Trent.

In contrast, NTPC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 4.78 per cent to $96.47 per barrel.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices and Market Sentiment

"Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dampen global risk appetite, as fresh attacks on oil-shipping vessels have pushed crude prices closer to $100 per barrel, intensifying concerns over inflation and gas supply constraints," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Rupee Performance and Foreign Investment Trends

The rupee recovered from record-low levels and settled with a loss of 16 paise at 92.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,267.31 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 4,965.53 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo stock may face more downgrades due to Iran war
IndiGo stock may face more downgrades due to Iran war
Indiscriminate Bank Account Freezes Hurt Businesses
Indiscriminate Bank Account Freezes Hurt Businesses
Terms Relaxed For Chinese Investment, But India Wary...
Terms Relaxed For Chinese Investment, But India Wary...
Obesity Drug Can't Be Advertised Anymore
Obesity Drug Can't Be Advertised Anymore
Strict Rules On Cards For Foreign Airlines
Strict Rules On Cards For Foreign Airlines

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO