News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end marginally higher; Mahindra jumps 5.58%

Markets end marginally higher; Mahindra jumps 5.58%

Source: PTI
February 16, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Thursday amid volatility faced during the last minutes of trading hours.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The BSE Sensex eked out marginal gains of 44.42 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 61,319.51.

During the day, it jumped 407.16 points or 0.66 per cent to 61,682.25.

 

The NSE Nifty advanced 20 points or 0.11 per cent to end at 18,035.85.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra jumped 5.58 per cent, followed by Nestle, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

"The domestic market absorbed the buoyancy in the global market, led by IT stocks, while upstream oil companies gained as a result of the slash in windfall tax.

"After robust jobs data, strong retail sales numbers in the US showed proof of resilience in the US economy amidst concerns over elevated inflation numbers.

"However, the gains were capped by worries that a stronger economy would attract a tighter monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The government has cut windfall profit tax on export of diesel and ATF to their lowest while also reducing the levy on domestically-produced crude in line with softening international oil prices, according to an official order.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 432.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Among Asian markets, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong ended higher, while China settled lower.

European markets were trading in the green.

The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.35 per cent to $85.08 per barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India added 1,300 active tech start-ups in CY2022
India added 1,300 active tech start-ups in CY2022
'Budget has not touched upon unemployment at all'
'Budget has not touched upon unemployment at all'
Adani says will complete infra projects on time
Adani says will complete infra projects on time
ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case
ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case
Tripura records robust 69.96% voter turnout till 3 pm
Tripura records robust 69.96% voter turnout till 3 pm
Cummins admits Aus spinners struggling with low bounce
Cummins admits Aus spinners struggling with low bounce
Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8%
Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8%

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF cut

Windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF cut

Air India places order for 840 aircraft: Official

Air India places order for 840 aircraft: Official

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances