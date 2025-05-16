Markets end lower on profit taking in IT shares

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 16, 2025 16:34 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday due to profit-taking in IT shares and Bharti Airtel after a sharp rally in the previous session.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 82,330.59.

During the day, it lost 383.79 points or 0.46 per cent to 82,146.95.

 

The NSE Nifty dropped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80.

Bharti Airtel dropped by 2.81 per cent after Singtel sold about 1.2 per cent of its direct stake in the firm for around $1.5 billion in sync with its active capital management approach to optimise its asset portfolio and drive shareholder returns sustainably.

HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv,  Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan were also among the losers in the Sensex pack.

Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ITC, Tata Motors and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while South Korea's Kospi ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading with gains. US markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

"Markets languished in negative territory throughout the trading session and ended weak due to selective profit-taking in IT, banking and metal shares.

"However, broader indices like mid and smallcap indices coupled with most sectoral stocks ending in positive territory shows that investors are cautiously optimistic on equities, despite global uncertainties," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.09 per cent to $64.59 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,392.94 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Vibe Coding's Challenge For India's IT Cos
Why Shankar Sharma Loves Warren Buffet
For Now DIIs In Driver's Seat...
Indian Reits distribute Rs 6,070 crore in FY25
Why Polycab is likely to maintain growth trajectory

