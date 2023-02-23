News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end in red; Sensex sheds 139 points in volatile trade

Markets end in red; Sensex sheds 139 points in volatile trade

Source: PTI
February 23, 2023 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Falling for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Thursday amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Fresh foreign fund outflows and mostly weak trends in Asian markets also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry, the BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 59,605.80.

 

During the day, it hit a high of 59,960.04 and a low of 59,406.31.

The NSE Nifty slipped 43.05 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 17,511.25.

In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, China and Hong Kong settled lower, while South Korea ended higher.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

European equities were trading mostly in the green during afternoon trade.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32 per cent to $80.86 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 579.82 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India slips to 7th in m-cap as Adani rout continues
India slips to 7th in m-cap as Adani rout continues
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex
The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex
Sensex ends in red; sheds 139 pts in volatile trade
Sensex ends in red; sheds 139 pts in volatile trade
These Ukrainians Won't Board A Bus Again
These Ukrainians Won't Board A Bus Again
It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight: Pawan Khera
It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight: Pawan Khera
CJI launches 'neutral citations' for SC judgments
CJI launches 'neutral citations' for SC judgments

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors, focus on long-term goals'

'Investors, focus on long-term goals'

Adani Crisis: Stress Test For Indian Capitalism

Adani Crisis: Stress Test For Indian Capitalism

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances