Markets end in red for 4th day; Sensex sheds 221 points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors offloaded healthcare, consumer durable and commodity stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC shares also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15.

During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83.

The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25.

In early trade, the benchmark indices had climbed after global financial firm JP Morgan said it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.

Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the negative territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,007.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59 per cent to $93.85 a barrel.